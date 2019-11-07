Home Sport Other

Badrinath, Jayanth help Tamil Nadu post 190

Published: 07th November 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by A Badrinath (83) and S Jayanth (52) helped Tamil Nadu to post 190 against Karnataka on the first day of the South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match. Badrinath and Jayanth added 106 runs in 34.3 overs for the fourth wicket. In reply, Karnataka were 46 for 2.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 190 in 66.3 ovs (A Badrinath 83, S Jayanth 52; Mohsin Khan 4/25, R Dhanush Gowda 3/40) vs Karnataka 46/2 in 21 ovs.

Hruthick advances
HRUTHICK C of Pot Black blanked Shameer S of Bharathidasanar 2-0 in the fourth round to advance to the qualifying round of the sub-junior boys snooker event of the Tamil Nadu state billiards and snooker state ranking championship. While Jonah Antony and Rohit struggled to win with a 2-1 margin, Jabez Naveen Kumar, Vetrivel and Gurudev posted easy 2-0 victories.
Round 4 results: Sameeulla N (Venkat Trust) bt Liresh NV (Ambari Vidyamandir) 2-0; Rohit (SRBP) bt Laxmi Narayanan (Ambari Vidyamandir) 2-1; Jonah Antony (TNBSA) bt Yash (SRBP) 2-1; Hruthick C (Pot Black) bt Shameer S (Bharathidasanar) 2-0; Gurudev (SRBP) bt Abinav  (SRBP) 2-0; Jabez Naveen Kumar (Velammal) bt Aditya Siddharth (SRBP) 2-0; Vetrivel (SRBP) bt Saif (QBG) 2-0.

Pranavnath wins 
Pranavnath BU of Madurai defeated all his opponents in the round robin-league to top the chart of the sub-junior boys billiards event of the TNBSA state-ranking billiards event. Vetrivel  (SRBP) settled for second, while Jonah Antony (TNBSA) and Gurudev (SRBP) were  ranked 3rd and 4th respectively.

Siva shines
Riding on R Siva Shankar’s fifer (5/35), Eccentrics Cricket Club defeated Nungambakkam Sports Club by three wickets in a TNCA Fifth Division league match.
Brief scores: Fifth Division C Zone: Nu­­­­n­­­­­­­­­gambakkam Sports Club 122 in 39.1 ovs (S Karthik Rajan 34, R  Siva Shankar 5/35) lo­­­­­st to Eccentrics CC 126/7 in 38.4 ovs (V Saravanan 56, P Venkatesan 46 n.o.).

