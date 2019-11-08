Home Sport Other

Shooter Chinki Yadav misses out on Asian medal but qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

The national championship silver and junior world championship bronze-medallist, however, could not replicate her qualification form in the final, only managing a sixth-place finish.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chinki Yadav secured India's 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting. (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

DOHA: Chinki Yadav secured India's 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting with a career-best qualification score of 588 but could not win a medal at the 14th Asian Championship here on Friday.

The national championship silver and junior world championship bronze-medallist, however, could not replicate her qualification form in the final, only managing a sixth-place finish with a score of 116.

Daughter of an electrician in the Madhya Pradesh government's sports department in Bhopal, Chinki finished a creditable second in the qualifications of women's 25m pistol event at the Lusail Shooting Range.

"I cannot explain how happy I am. This has been my best ever performance. I would like to credit my coaches, especially Jaspal sir for this as well as all those who have supported me including everyone in the Bhopal academy and the NRAI," Chinki said after the event.

The 21-year-old Chinki shot a perfect 100 to finish second in the qualification stage with an aggregate of 588, behind Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon (590).

Qualifying for the final was enough for Chinki to book an Olympic quota place for the country as four of the eight finalists had already secured their quotas in earlier competitions.

There were four quotas on offer in the ongoing prestigious tournament.

It's the country's second quota spot in 25m pistol event after Rahi Sarnobat won the first at the World Cup in Munich earlier this year.

Other Indians in the fray, Annu Raj Singh (575) and Neeraj Kaur (572) finished 21st and 27th respectively.

Chinki, who is also interested in painting, has appeared in four ISSF World Cups in her maiden year. Her best score in the qualifications before this was 584, which she shot in the Rio World Cup earlier this year.

She thanked national coach Jaspal Rana after experiencing one of the best days of her shooting career. Chinki has been doing active shooting since 2012 but this is her first year with the senior national team.

India have already bagged Olympic quota places in 10m air rifle (men and women), 50m rifle 3 positions (men), 10m air pistol (men and women) and 25m air pistol (women).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinki Yadav Tokyo Olympics Indian shooters Olympic shooting Asian shooting championship
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp