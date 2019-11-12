CGF to meet sports min, IOA this week

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is optimistic that India will not carry out its threat of boycotting the 2022 Games. Multiple dialogues, primarily between the CGF president Louise Martin and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) counterpart, Narinder Batra, in the last month or so, has made the CGF ‘cautiously optimistic’ of seeing Indian athletes at Birmingham, according to the body’s CEO, David Grevemberg.

“We are very encouraged by the tone of discussions in the multiple correspondence that have been exchanged between Batra and our president,” Grevemberg told this daily on Monday. “We have opened frank discussions and a face-to-face is a crucial step in this process.” The discussions also revolved around logistics and who the CGF will be meeting during their two-day tour of India beginning November 14. “(Apart from concerns around shooting), it mainly dealt with logistics and who we wanted to engage with during our time in India,” Grevemberg added.

CGF are expected to not just sit with Batra but also meet the entire IOA top brass apart from having a sit down with sports minister Kiren Rijiju as well as the IOA athletes commission before leaving for Punjab to meet stakeholders on November 15. The absence of shooting from the 2022 Games, as expected, will be one of the major talking points but Grevemberg said New Delhi’s 2010 legacy will also be on the agenda. “The three areas or topics for discussion are concerns around shooting, the legacy of Delhi 2010 and how Indian sport has transformed and where it is going now and transformation 2022 goals,” the CEO explained. The meeting with Rijiju will also cover all the above-mentioned points. “We want to pay our respects and listen to his concerns and opinions with respect to shooting sport apart from other things that I have already raised.”

He was even more intimate when asked what the international body expect from the meeting. “First and foremost, we want to understand where both of us (CGF and the Indian sporting community) are with respect to each other,” he said. “We want to have a refreshed view and it’s important we re-engage and what better occasion than the eve of the 10th anniversary of the Delhi Games to have this very important sit down.” He was also hopeful that the meeting would establish a ‘fruitful relationship that goes beyond the 2022 Games’.

Even if the Indian side is expected to lobby for shooting’s inclusion, as it stands, CGF will not entertain those thoughts.

“The programme is what it is today. These are the decisions in our constitution. This is not your money or my money, this is the British government’s money, this decision wasn’t taken by one person,” Grevemberg had told this paper in September on shooting’s exclusion and the status quo continues to be in place. Batra & Co. are also expected to take up the issue of a lack of Indians in the CGF top brass and the official said they will address this if it comes up for discussion. “We need to better understand India’s ambitions and this is directly linked to our transformation 2022 goals. How can we add value to it? We are very excited to talk to them about this as well.”

A possible compromise could see England hosting the Commonwealth Shooting Championships either before or after the Games but Grevemberg, who held a meeting with the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) said nothing has been decided yet.With a joint press conference scheduled after the meetings, November 14 could bring more clarity on a range of issues.