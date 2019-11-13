Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy reach Hong Kong Open second round

HS Prannoy beat China's Huan Yu Xiang 21-17, 21-17 to advance to the second round.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (File | AP)

By IANS

HONG KONG: PV Sindhu on Wednesday reached the second round of the Hong Kong Open with a 21-15, 21-16 win over Korea's Kim Ga Eun in the first round. In the men's singles, HS Prannoy also went through to the second round where he will face Indonesian world number 6 Jonathan Christie.

In a match that lasted 36 minutes, Sindhu was dominant. She led for much of the game and will next face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Wednesday. She thus keeps the Indian challenge alive in women's singles after Saina Nehwal's elimination at the hands of China's Cai Yan Yan earlier in the day. This is the former world no.1's fifth first round exit in the last six tournaments.

ALSO READ | Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma bow out of Hong Kong Open

HS Prannoy beat China's Huan Yu Xiang 21-17, 21-17 to advance to the second round. He has faced Christie three times and has a 2-1 head to head record over him. He is the second Indian in the second round of men's singles alongwith Kidambi Srikanth, who got a walkover after world no.1 Kento Momota withdrew from the tournament.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost their first round match against Denmark's Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong Open PV Sindhu HS Prannoy
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp