Home Sport Other

Pranav helps Hyderabad bag lead against TN

The CFA leagues have not been held for the last few years.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Left-arm spinner Pranav Varma’s 3 for 20 helped Hyderabad bag a lead of 134 runs on the second day of a South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U- 16 match played at NPR College Grounds, Natham, Dindigul on Wednesday. Hyderabad were 46 for 3 in their second essay at stumps.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 261 and 46/3 in 18 ovs vs Tamil Nadu 127 in 74.2 ovs (A Badrinath 27, S Mohamed Ali 35,  K Wafar 39, Pranav Varma 3/20).

Vignesh, Vishal shine
Riding on half-centuries by GV Vignesh (56) and K Vishal Vaidhya (51), Tamil Nadu defeated Punjab by 73 runs in a BCCI men’s Elite ‘A’ Group under-23 one-day match held at Mysuru on Wednesday.
Rahul Devendran, P Mohanprasath, Siddharth Manimaran and Swaminathan Shankar took two wickets each for Tamil Nadu.

Brief scores: TN 221/8 in 50 ovs (GV Vignesh 56, S Radhakrishnan 25, K Vishal Vaidhya 51, Nidish Rajagopal 39, Ikjot Singh Thind 4/28) bt Punjab 158 in 44.4 ovs.

Tamil Nadu eves lose
Maya Sonawane’s 4 for 15 and Utkarsha Pawar’s 2 for 4 paved the way for Maharashtra to thrash Tamil Nadu by 71 runs in a women’s BCCI U-23 T20 match played at  Puducherry.
Earlier, opting to bat, Maharashtra made 119 for 9 in 20 overs with Sakshi top-scoring with 31. SB Keerthana was the pick of Tamil Nadu bowlers bagging four wickets for 15 runs.
Brief scores: Maharashtra 119/9 in 20 ovs (Sakshi Kanadi 31, Charmy Gavai 28, SB Keerthana 4/15) bt Tamil Nadu 48 in 16.5 ovs (Maya Sonawane 4/15).

CFA meeting on Saturday
The Madras High Court has empowered advocate K Elangoo to proceed with conduct of leagues and matches of the Chennai Football Asssociation (CFA). On Saturday, the court-appointed adhoc committee will convene a meeting of memeber clubs of the third and fourth divisons at the CFA office in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The CFA leagues have not been held for the last few years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp