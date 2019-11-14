Pranav helps Hyderabad bag lead against TN

By Express News Service

Left-arm spinner Pranav Varma’s 3 for 20 helped Hyderabad bag a lead of 134 runs on the second day of a South Zone Vijay Merchant Trophy U- 16 match played at NPR College Grounds, Natham, Dindigul on Wednesday. Hyderabad were 46 for 3 in their second essay at stumps.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 261 and 46/3 in 18 ovs vs Tamil Nadu 127 in 74.2 ovs (A Badrinath 27, S Mohamed Ali 35, K Wafar 39, Pranav Varma 3/20).

Vignesh, Vishal shine

Riding on half-centuries by GV Vignesh (56) and K Vishal Vaidhya (51), Tamil Nadu defeated Punjab by 73 runs in a BCCI men’s Elite ‘A’ Group under-23 one-day match held at Mysuru on Wednesday.

Rahul Devendran, P Mohanprasath, Siddharth Manimaran and Swaminathan Shankar took two wickets each for Tamil Nadu.

Brief scores: TN 221/8 in 50 ovs (GV Vignesh 56, S Radhakrishnan 25, K Vishal Vaidhya 51, Nidish Rajagopal 39, Ikjot Singh Thind 4/28) bt Punjab 158 in 44.4 ovs.

Tamil Nadu eves lose

Maya Sonawane’s 4 for 15 and Utkarsha Pawar’s 2 for 4 paved the way for Maharashtra to thrash Tamil Nadu by 71 runs in a women’s BCCI U-23 T20 match played at Puducherry.

Earlier, opting to bat, Maharashtra made 119 for 9 in 20 overs with Sakshi top-scoring with 31. SB Keerthana was the pick of Tamil Nadu bowlers bagging four wickets for 15 runs.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 119/9 in 20 ovs (Sakshi Kanadi 31, Charmy Gavai 28, SB Keerthana 4/15) bt Tamil Nadu 48 in 16.5 ovs (Maya Sonawane 4/15).

CFA meeting on Saturday

The Madras High Court has empowered advocate K Elangoo to proceed with conduct of leagues and matches of the Chennai Football Asssociation (CFA). On Saturday, the court-appointed adhoc committee will convene a meeting of memeber clubs of the third and fourth divisons at the CFA office in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The CFA leagues have not been held for the last few years.