Court allows EFI to announce poll results, appoints observer

The court directed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to dispose off the representation made by the EFI seeking exemption from following the National Draft Sports Code within four weeks.

Published: 16th November 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an interim relief to the Eq­u­e­strian Federation of India (EFI), the Delhi High Court on Fr­iday, as an ad-hoc measure, al­lowed the body to declare September 29 election results and permitted the newly elected me­mbers of the EFI to fu­nction for the time being but under an observer.

Though the petitioner — Rajasthan Equestrian Association — requested the court to appoint an administrator, it decided to appoint SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commi­s­sioner of India, as the observer. He will oversee the functioni­ng of EFI as per the court order. The observer will also have power to approach the court for approval of any decision taken by the EFI, if he is not in agreement with the same.

“The EFI has been allowed to announce the election results but I would prefer to wait and get hold of the court order before making the results public,” Lieutenant Colonel MM Rahman, joint secretary EFI, told this daily. Petitioner Raghuvendra Singh Dundlod also preferred to wait for the order before making any comments. The order means executive committee of the EFI can start functioning now. The EFI, however, will wait for the court order before declaring election results. While the committee comprises 23 members, elections were held only for 11 posts with remaining officials already elected. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on February 6, 2020. 

Earlier, the Rajasthan unit in its petition pleaded to the court to stop the EFI from holding el­ection or postpone it till Octob­er 11, the day when the federat­i­on was scheduled to meet the sports minister. The court th­o­u­gh had allowed the body to ho­ld the polls but had directed it not to declare the results without seeking court’s approval. The EFI in an application had requested the court to allow it to announce the election results citing functional difficulties. 

