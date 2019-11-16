Home Sport Other

Hockey India announces 33 core probables for senior women national camp

The players will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the Training and Conditioning Camp which starts from November 18. 

Published: 16th November 2019 03:25 PM

Indian women's hockey team celebrate after qualifying for Tokyo Olympic at the end of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019 Women against USA at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Indian women's hockey team celebrate after qualifying for Tokyo Olympic at the end of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019 Women against USA at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India announced the 33-member Core Probables list on Saturday for the forthcoming Senior Women National Camp at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus.

The players will report to Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne for the Training and Conditioning Camp which starts from November 18 and will conclude on December 15.

The Indian team will focus on fitness, ball-handling speed and strength during the camp. They have booked their spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after defeating the USA on an aggregate score of 6-5 in two matches.

"The National Camp gives us the opportunity to keep working on fitness as this would be an important period where we will have the time for it. The upcoming year will be a busy one for us, and that's why this period is important. Besides this, we will evaluate our performances at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha and what can we learn from those two matches," Hockey India's official website quoted Marijne as saying.

Core Probables List:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita Lakra, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Chetna, Reet, Karishma Yadav, Sonika, Namita Toppo

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Priyanka Wankhede, Udita.

