Red-tape hinders equestrian athletes in India

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last few years, many athletes have urged corporates to come forward and support them. Even the government and sports ministers have echoed those words.

But Jitu Virwani, Embassy Group chairman, who is also a former vice president (finance) of Equestrian Federation of India, said that red-tape is a stumbling block in extending support to athletes preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Virwani, through the Embassy International Riding School (EIRS), helped Fouaad Mirza secure two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games. But he said that helping Mirza and three other equestrian athletes train abroad was difficult with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) not allowing him to make payments abroad.

“It’s absurd that people wanting to support athletes are not being encouraged. We spent around 3 million euros before the Asian Games for preparations for four athletes. But, thus far I have been able to make only 1.4 million in payment. The RBI is not allowing me to send money (abroad).

They wanted a no-objection-certificate from Sports Authori­ty of India but nothing is happ­e­ning there either. We even re­quested the sports minister and he promised to look into it but it’s been six months since,” said Virwani on the sidelines of the finale of the Equestrian Pr­emier League at the EIRS here.

“We are not asking for any money or grant. It’s all our CSR mo­ney but we aren’t allowed to spend. Imagine what could happen to a single sportsman if it can happen to us. Going into the Olympic year, it is import­a­nt that government helps private bodi­es so we can extend our support.”

Athletes and sponsors are also facing an uphill task due to unfavourable policies. Athletes have already faced issues with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) while import duty has been another problem. Equestrian athletes currently pay 42 per cent duty on importing horses.

Despite repeated requests, the government hasn’t paid heed while the EFI did not make any effort in discussing the matter with the ministry.

“Horses are our equipment as a rifle is to the shooters. It is unreasonable that we have to pay about 42 per cent import duty on horses. We have been in talks with the authorities but nothing has been done so far. However, it doesn’t end here. After paying, horses are to go through a compulsory one-month quarantine period in India even if they were quarantined abroad. Conditions (quarantine) in India are generally horrible and it’s a tremendous risk,” said Lt Col Sandeep Dewan, a show-jumper with the Nilgiris Equestrian Center.

“It is sad that despite winning two medals in the Asian Games, equestrian has been put in the lowest priority. It shows how inefficient our federation is.”