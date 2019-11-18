Home Sport Other

Swing of disaster: Gone in 60 seconds

Up next for the majority of the Indians is the Hong Kong Open (from November 28) before the Mauritius Open and the Indonesian Masters in December.

Published: 18th November 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shiv Kapur came within a hole of becoming the first Indian to win on the Asian Tour this year.

Having dominated the 580-yard par 5 18th hole in the opening two rounds — a birdie followed by a par — of the Panasonic Open, there was no reason for him to worry.

Crucially, he was also in the lead, a stroke ahead of Korea’s Joohyung Kim, who had already finished his tournament for a total of 13-under 203. 

Victory in sight, Kapur approached the final hole. That’s when things started going awry. He sized up the T a few times but did not go through with his shot.

He would later say ‘I blame myself for the last hole’.

After taking a long time to tee off, he finally connected. But the connection was so bad the ball went out of bounds and the worst-case scenario was being played out. 

What should have been a relatively comfortable par-five turned into a double bogey. And instead of being top of the leaderboard, Kapur finished T2, a total of 12-under 204, with compatriot S Chikkarangappa. 

Understandably, the 37-year-old was furious after missing a golden opportunity. Sometime later, he opted to go down the philosophical route when describing the last hole. 

“It’s golf... these things happen. I should have hit the first time I was ready,” he told this daily. “But I backed out the first few times as there were a few people walking on the course and so on. And when I finally connected, it didn’t go according to plan. I have only myself to blame.” 

Even after sending his tee shot out of bounds, he had the gumption to stage a comeback. A 20-foot putt for bogey would have taken him to a playoff but he missed it. 

What made this second-place finish even more gutting for the three-time Asian Tour winner was the fact that this was his second consecutive T2 finish.

At last week’s Thailand’s Open, Kapur lost in a playoff. He, however, refused to compare the two meets.

“You really cannot compare that and this,” he said.

“I was nowhere in the picture there with a couple of rounds, I had come from behind to go to the top of the leaderboard. That wasn’t the case here.”    

That’s been a theme for many Indian golfers this year, more than a few close second-place finishes. That’s why Kapur isn’t overly worried about the drought this year.

“The last two weeks have once again shown that the margin between first and second is a thin line. It’s not really indicative of our form or anything like that. In another year, we could have had 4-5 wins between us.” 

Chikkarangappa, who soon heard about Kapur’s final hole struggles, said the floodgates will open after the next win.

“I think it’s only a matter of time, once one of us gets the win then we will start winning again... it’s just one of those things.”

On his own form and tournament, he was pleased with the former.

“I thought my putting was very good throughout the three rounds but there are a still a few areas where I was less than satisfied. Hopefully, I can find a solution before the year is out.” 

Up next for the majority of the Indians is the Hong Kong Open (from November 28) before the Mauritius Open and the Indonesian Masters in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp