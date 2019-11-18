Swing of disaster: Gone in 60 seconds

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shiv Kapur came within a hole of becoming the first Indian to win on the Asian Tour this year.

Having dominated the 580-yard par 5 18th hole in the opening two rounds — a birdie followed by a par — of the Panasonic Open, there was no reason for him to worry.

Crucially, he was also in the lead, a stroke ahead of Korea’s Joohyung Kim, who had already finished his tournament for a total of 13-under 203.

Victory in sight, Kapur approached the final hole. That’s when things started going awry. He sized up the T a few times but did not go through with his shot.

He would later say ‘I blame myself for the last hole’.

After taking a long time to tee off, he finally connected. But the connection was so bad the ball went out of bounds and the worst-case scenario was being played out.

What should have been a relatively comfortable par-five turned into a double bogey. And instead of being top of the leaderboard, Kapur finished T2, a total of 12-under 204, with compatriot S Chikkarangappa.

Understandably, the 37-year-old was furious after missing a golden opportunity. Sometime later, he opted to go down the philosophical route when describing the last hole.

“It’s golf... these things happen. I should have hit the first time I was ready,” he told this daily. “But I backed out the first few times as there were a few people walking on the course and so on. And when I finally connected, it didn’t go according to plan. I have only myself to blame.”

Even after sending his tee shot out of bounds, he had the gumption to stage a comeback. A 20-foot putt for bogey would have taken him to a playoff but he missed it.

What made this second-place finish even more gutting for the three-time Asian Tour winner was the fact that this was his second consecutive T2 finish.

At last week’s Thailand’s Open, Kapur lost in a playoff. He, however, refused to compare the two meets.

“You really cannot compare that and this,” he said.

“I was nowhere in the picture there with a couple of rounds, I had come from behind to go to the top of the leaderboard. That wasn’t the case here.”

That’s been a theme for many Indian golfers this year, more than a few close second-place finishes. That’s why Kapur isn’t overly worried about the drought this year.

“The last two weeks have once again shown that the margin between first and second is a thin line. It’s not really indicative of our form or anything like that. In another year, we could have had 4-5 wins between us.”

Chikkarangappa, who soon heard about Kapur’s final hole struggles, said the floodgates will open after the next win.

“I think it’s only a matter of time, once one of us gets the win then we will start winning again... it’s just one of those things.”

On his own form and tournament, he was pleased with the former.

“I thought my putting was very good throughout the three rounds but there are a still a few areas where I was less than satisfied. Hopefully, I can find a solution before the year is out.”

Up next for the majority of the Indians is the Hong Kong Open (from November 28) before the Mauritius Open and the Indonesian Masters in December.