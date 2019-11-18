Victor stars with the ball for United CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: P VICTOR’s 6 for 22 paved the way for United CC to hammer SSCA by eight wickets in a TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA third division league match on Sunday.

Brief scores: III Division: SSCA 69 in 28.4 ovs (P Victor 6/22) lost to United CC 73/2 in 12.3 ovs (N Hari 32). 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Apollo Tyres 74 in 21.2 ovs (J Sathish 5/16) lost to Wheels India 75/1 in 10.3 ovs (V Rajasekaran 27 n.o, C Sat­hiyakumar 26 n.o). Group B: MFL 174/9 in 30 ovs (M Murali 76, Ganesh Aridoss 35, M Babu 5/42) bt IJL 137 in 28.4 ovs (K Laxman Kumar 26, B Vignesh 4/24).

TN lose to Vidarbha

Mohit Kale’s 91 came in handy for Vidarbha to beat Tamil Nadu by 67 runs in a BCCI men’s U-23 one-dayer held at Mandya.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 254/9 in 50 ovs (Mohit Kale 91, Mohit Raut 45 n.o, RS Jaganath Sinivas 5/47) bt TN 187 in 46.3 ovs (S Swaminathan 42, RS Jaganath Sinivas 40, NN Bhute 3/23).

Madras National SC win

Madras National Sports Club defeated Sporting Brothers 3-1 in an ‘A’ Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Results: Madras National Sports Club 3 Sporting Brothers 1; Universal Hockey Club 3 Loyola College 1; Armed Police 7 Anna Memorial 0; Velachery HC 0 Coronation Sports Club 0.

Chess tourney

Thiruvallur District Chess Association will be conducting the 24th district selection tournament for women, U-7 and U-8 boys and girls on November 24 at SBOA MHSS, Anna Nagar. Entries close on November 22. For details contact: 9444751432.