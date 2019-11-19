Jagadesh in billiards final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : JAGADESH B of MCC defeated Varun Kumar J 4-1 in the semifinals of the men’s billiards event of the Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker state ranking championship.

Results: Semis: Jagadesh B (MCC) bt Varun Kumar J (MCC) 4-1; Bhuvaneshwaran D (ABC) bt Vijayaram C (Myl) 4-2. Quarters: Jagadesh B (MCC) bt Sajiv Mathew (Towers) 4-0; Bhuvaneshwaran D (ABC) bt Ramachandran (SLVS) 4-0; Varun Kumar J (MCC) bt Vinay Kothari (SVS) 4-0; Vijayaram C (Myl) bt Hemant Srivatsava (Myl Club) 4-1. League: Group C: Hemant Srivatsava (Myl Club) bt Vijay Nichani (CBE) 3-1; Vijay Nichani (CBE) bt Saleem SA (Cosmopolitan) 3-2; Varun Kumar J (MCC) bt Saleem SA (Cosmopolitan) 3-2. Group D: Vijayaram C (Myl) bt Rajesh (CBE) 3-0; S Mathew (Towers) bt Manoj Kumar (Towers) 3-1.