Equestrian Federation of India EC meet in December

Published: 21st November 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly-elected office-bearers of Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) will soon take the charge, after the Delhi High Court provisionally allowed the body to declare results of the election held on September 29.

EFI will soon call a meeting of its executive committee. It comprises 23 members, including office-bearers and seven new elected persons. 

A minimum of 14 days of notice has to be served to call an executive committee meeting. This means that the first meet can only be held in December.

All members were elected unanimously. Lieutenant General Gopal R, who already has been serving as a nominated president, was elected president. Colonel Jaiveer Singh and Colonel Rakesh Sharma were elected as secretary and treasurer. Seven new executive members were also elected. A member representing the west region could not be elected as his nomination was cancelled. The post is expected to be filled soon through nomination.

The office-bearers and others were elected for four-year terms, but their tenure depends on the court’s order. The next hearing is on February 6.

