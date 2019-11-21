Home Sport Other

Taekwondo team selected for South Asian Games

The ad hoc committee formed a selection panel with World Taekwondo representative Milan Kwee of Singapore as the chairman and with the help of Sports Authority of India. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID speculations over non-participation in South Asian Games (SAG), the Indian Olympic Association’s ad hoc body for taekwondo had concluded their three-day selection trials at Aurangabad on Tuesday. The ad hoc committee formed a selection panel with World Taekwondo representative Milan Kwee of Singapore as the chairman and with the help of Sports Authority of India. 
According to the ad hoc committee chairman Namdev Shirgaonkar the selection was done as per government policy and World Taekwondo rules.

Selection committee chairman
Milan Kwee

“We have selected teams and have forwarded the names to the IOA,” he said. Even Kwee echoed the same words. “I think god has helped us,” said the former Singapore Taekwondo Federation president. “I was really moved to see so much of participation at such a short notice. It was amazing. The selection went off smoothly. Some even spent their own money to be here.”

As for the suspension of the Indian federation, Kwee, who is also the WT representative in the ad hoc body, felt until the WT is satisfied with good governance, the suspension may not be revoked. “The ad hoc committee has been formed to help them to study and help in good governance. Accordingly the WT will evaluate the process and then take a decision.” Kwee also said that he is here to see Indian athletes don’t suffer. The ad hoc committee is quite upbeat about the participation. The national camp for selected athletes will be held in Aurangabad from November 22-30.

Archery hopes bleak
The chance for Indian archers to take part in the upcoming SAG looks bleaker by the day. A day after the Transitory Committee, in charge of handling Archery Association of India matters, wrote to World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen requesting intervention to allow Indian archers to participate in the regional event, the WA secretary expressed regret but said that the matter is in the hands of the SAG authorities. 

“The decision of the SAG is theirs. An update on the situation in India would be helpful for discussions with SAG officials since as far as I understand the court has decided on a new postponement of the elections,” the WA letter read.

As of late on Wednesday, another mail from one of the members of the Transitory Committee has been sent to WA to apprise them of the situation and to ask them to again look into the matter. 

