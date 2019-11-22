Indian shooters find bullseye in 10m events in World Cup Finals

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For a couple of hours on Thursday, it seemed that the Putian shooting range was hosting India’s national championships. Such was the country’s command in the 10m events at the ongoing World Cup Finals. After Manu Bhaker shot down gold in the pistol final, Elavenil Valarivan brought India’s second gold in less than an hour in the women’s air rifle competition. An hour later, Divyansh Singh Panwar shot down the third gold of the day in the men’s air rifle event.

The most telling aspect about the identity of the winners is their ages — the trio is still so young they cannot legally drink in many Indian states. It’s been one running theme in the sport over the last 18-24 months. Deepali Deshpande, a rifle coach who has been closely associated with the junior programme since its inception in 2013, picks up the story. “The system has moulded each of them perfectly,” Deshpande, who is in Putian with the contingent, told this daily. “All of them know what is expected of them and they shoot without any baggage. They have faith in the system and don’t fear anybody.”

She went further to state that this has been the country’s best year ever in the sport. “Just look at our performances. Our shooters have been consistent and the medals table (India topped in the medal charts in all the World Cups) is a testament to that.”

The dominance in the 10m field is also a reflection of the country’s depth in that particular area. For example, in the women’s 10m air rifle, Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil and Valarivan are currently ranked World No 1, 2 and 3 respectively. The updated ranking will put Valarivan at the top of the pile. On Thursday, she upstaged her more illustrious compatriots to win her biggest medal yet.

Her mentor, Gagan Narang, was pleased for her. “It’s a great boost that she will end the year as World No 1,” he said. “It’s the best feeling and I’m sure that she is happy.”

Valarivan’s 2019 also complicates matters for the selection committee next year because it was Moudgil and Chandela who bagged the Tokyo berths. It’s NRAI’s policy to select those who won quotas but Narang did not want to get into that dynamic.

“I’ve always believed that ‘my gun should do the talking’ and that’s what I tell Ela, ‘let your gun do the talking and focus on your performance’. I’m sure that people in the right places will make the right choices.”