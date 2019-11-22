Home Sport Other

Swimming Federation of India says 25m course not an issue

While there are 50m courses in Nepal, competitions will be held at an indoor facility due to extreme temperatures. 

Published: 22nd November 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Indian swimmers heading for the upcoming South Asian Games (SAG) were selected based on their performances in the long course (50m) at the Senior Nationals in Bhopal, it shouldn’t be much of a problem when they take to the pool in Kathmandu, which will be a short course (25m) one. While there are 50m courses in Nepal, competitions will be held at an indoor facility due to extreme temperatures. 

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has submitted a list of 11 men and 11 women swimmers to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Unlike other disciplines, SFI is sending a strong team with top swimmers like Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel expected to be in action. SFI also feels that the SAG will be good exposure for swimmers ahead of the Tokyo Olympics — one of the reasons why top athletes are being sent — and believes Indians will dominate the podium in Nepal.

“As far as selection is concerned, the length of the course doesn’t matter. There are short-course championships also. Basically, the event remains the same. It is the number of laps that increase. In 100m, for example, swimmers will have to do 4 laps compared to two in 50. That way, the underwater component is twice as long and they might even clock faster timings. And these timing won’t be considered for the long course. That’s all,” SFI general secretary Chokshi Monal said. 

There was also speculation that the IOA will approve the squad for the SAG. However, Monal confirmed that there has not been any development in that regard. “We have not got any official communication from the IOA. We have submitted all the information they wanted and documentation is in process.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swimming Federation of India Indian Swimmers South Asian Games Indian Olympic Association
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp