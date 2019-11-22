Swimming Federation of India says 25m course not an issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Indian swimmers heading for the upcoming South Asian Games (SAG) were selected based on their performances in the long course (50m) at the Senior Nationals in Bhopal, it shouldn’t be much of a problem when they take to the pool in Kathmandu, which will be a short course (25m) one. While there are 50m courses in Nepal, competitions will be held at an indoor facility due to extreme temperatures.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has submitted a list of 11 men and 11 women swimmers to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Unlike other disciplines, SFI is sending a strong team with top swimmers like Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel expected to be in action. SFI also feels that the SAG will be good exposure for swimmers ahead of the Tokyo Olympics — one of the reasons why top athletes are being sent — and believes Indians will dominate the podium in Nepal.

“As far as selection is concerned, the length of the course doesn’t matter. There are short-course championships also. Basically, the event remains the same. It is the number of laps that increase. In 100m, for example, swimmers will have to do 4 laps compared to two in 50. That way, the underwater component is twice as long and they might even clock faster timings. And these timing won’t be considered for the long course. That’s all,” SFI general secretary Chokshi Monal said.

There was also speculation that the IOA will approve the squad for the SAG. However, Monal confirmed that there has not been any development in that regard. “We have not got any official communication from the IOA. We have submitted all the information they wanted and documentation is in process.”