Good Tokyo draw for men’s hockey team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The men’s hockey team have been given a relatively kind group at the 2020 Olympics. Australia and Argentina will be competitive teams, but India have an edge while going up against Spain, New Zealand and Japan.

Men:

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B: Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, South Africa

Women:

Pool A: Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, India, Great Britain, South Africa

Pool B: Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, Japan