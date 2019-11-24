Good Tokyo draw for men’s hockey team

CHENNAI: The men’s hockey team have been given a relatively kind group at the 2020 Olympics. Australia and Argentina will be competitive teams, but India have an edge while going up against Spain, New Zealand and Japan.
Men:
Pool A: Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand, Japan
Pool B: Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, South Africa
Women:
Pool A: Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, India, Great Britain, South Africa
Pool B: Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, Japan