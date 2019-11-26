No taekwondo at SAG but camp on for team

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite uncertainty over their participation in the upcoming South Asian Games (SAG), India’s taekwondo team continues to train under Iranian coach Mohammad Bagheri Motamed at the national camp in Aurangabad.

The SAG will be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from December 1 to 10. While chances of participation of karate and archery teams are over, suspense continues over taekwondo. Selection trials scheduled for picking up the national karate team in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Tuesday got cancelled.

“A 33-member team including six coaches and a manager has been selected on November 19. The trials were held under watchful eyes of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and chairmanship of World Taekwondo representative Milan Kwee. We are training in Aurangabad. Unless we get a confirmation on non-participation, how can we stop training?” said a coach part of the camp.

Though IOA has said organisers denied entries to karate, archery and taekwondo, the World Taekwondo has apparently sent a letter to the organising committee asking them to reconsider decision and allow Indian taekwondo team to participate. Jeevan Ram Shrestha, chairman of Nepal Olympic Committee, also said that participation can be confirmed only after DRM (delegation registration meeting).

“We have two-phase entry system. The first phase, wherein entry of sports and participants is done, is already over. Regarding participation of taekwondo team from India, I can confirm after DRM,” Shrestha said.

There is also confusion over who would be sending the team to Kathmandu — Sports Ministry or the IOA. Even the kit for the Games is not ready and the players are waiting for their tickets. Players need to be in Kathmandu by November 30 if not earlier.

It is learnt that the IOA during its executive committee meeting on November 23 finished the tendering process. The IOA also sent 700-odd-strong team list to the ministry for clearance. The IOA, however, is clear. If the government doesn’t clear, it would.

“After our executive meeting on November 23, we’ve requested the ministry to release the funds for participation. It has not replied yet. If the ministry doesn’t release funds, the IOA will bear the expenses,” Anandeshwar Panday, IOA treasurer said.