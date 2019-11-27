Big kick: Path cleared for Indian taekwondo team’s participation in Nepal

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Uncertainty over the Indian taekwondo team’s participation in the South Asian Games (SAG) seems to be over. The World Taekwondo (WT) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) have made a request in this regard to the organisers, clearing the way for India to field the team. The Games are scheduled in Nepal from December 1 to 10.“If the WT allows India then we don’t have any problem,” Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC) president, told this daily from Kathmandu. “WT suspended the Indian federation because of which we expressed inability to accept entry. We are happy to host the Indian taekwondo team after the world body permitted it,” added Shrestha.

“The delegation registration meeting (DRM) is tomorrow. We can confirm the participation of Indian athletes from various disciplines including taekwondo, archery and karate after that meeting,” said Sujan Lal Shrestha, NOC’s executive secretary.Namdev Shirgaonkar, chairman of the ad hoc committee was relieved with the decision. “This will give a lot of confidence to the athletes,” he said.

“I must thank the SAG organising committee for considering. We must ensure that players don’t get affected and their welfare should be paramount. This uncertainty was affecting athletes. Since India dominates in taekwondo, quite a few medals will be won by us.”

Earlier, the NOC, through an e-mail dated November 22, informed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that Indian taekwondo athletes cannot participate in the SAG as the country’s federation had been suspended by the world body. Responding to it, the Jeongkang Seo, senior director, member relations and development of WT, has mailed to NOC’s executive secretary, asking him to reconsider the decision. “It is true that the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) was suspended by WT due to governance issue. However, the interim board formed by IOA and WT is managing daily operations and takes care of selection of athletes to participate in all WT promoted or recognised competitions,” the mail dated November 23 stated.

“In particular, WT has been fully supporting the selection process of the interim board for participation in South Asian Games, as athletes have never been suspended from participation in an international sport event. Please note that WT has been and is fully supporting the participation of Indian taekwondo athletes in the upcoming South Asian Games,” the mail read.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in its mail on Tuesday, also requested the Nepal Olympic body it to find an appropriate solution. Jerome Poivey, IOC’s head of institutional relations and governance, in his mail to the organisers, said, “We understand that the deadline for these athletes to be registered may have expired due to this situation, but still request that you find an appropriate solution for these athletes to be able to participate in these Games.”