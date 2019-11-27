Home Sport Other

Big kick: Path cleared for Indian taekwondo team’s participation in Nepal

Uncertainty over the Indian taekwondo team’s participation in the South Asian Games (SAG) seems to be over.

Published: 27th November 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Taekwondo

The World Taekwondo and IOC have made a request in this regard to the organisers, clearing the way for India to field the team. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Uncertainty over the Indian taekwondo team’s participation in the South Asian Games (SAG) seems to be over. The World Taekwondo (WT) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) have made a request in this regard to the organisers, clearing the way for India to field the team. The Games are scheduled in Nepal from December 1 to 10.“If the WT allows India then we don’t have any problem,” Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC) president, told this daily from Kathmandu. “WT suspended the Indian federation because of which we expressed inability to accept entry. We are happy to host the Indian taekwondo team after the world body permitted it,” added Shrestha.

“The delegation registration meeting (DRM) is tomorrow. We can confirm the participation of Indian athletes from various disciplines including taekwondo, archery and karate after that meeting,” said Sujan Lal Shrestha, NOC’s executive secretary.Namdev Shirgaonkar, chairman of the ad hoc committee was relieved with the decision. “This will give a lot of confidence to the athletes,” he said.

“I must thank the SAG organising committee for considering. We must ensure that players don’t get affected and their welfare should be paramount. This uncertainty was affecting athletes. Since India dominates in taekwondo, quite a few medals will be won by us.” 

Earlier, the NOC, through an e-mail dated November 22, informed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that Indian taekwondo athletes cannot participate in the SAG as the country’s federation had been suspended by the world body. Responding to it, the Jeongkang Seo, senior director, member relations and development of WT, has mailed to NOC’s executive secretary, asking him to reconsider the decision. “It is true that the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) was suspended by WT due to governance issue. However, the interim board formed by IOA and WT is managing daily operations and takes care of selection of athletes to participate in all WT promoted or recognised competitions,” the mail dated November 23 stated. 

“In particular, WT has been fully supporting the selection process of the interim board for participation in South Asian Games, as athletes have never been suspended from participation in an international sport event. Please note that WT has been and is fully supporting the participation of Indian taekwondo athletes in the upcoming South Asian Games,” the mail read. 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in its mail on Tuesday, also requested the Nepal Olympic body it to find an appropriate solution. Jerome Poivey, IOC’s head of institutional relations and governance, in his mail to the organisers, said, “We understand that the deadline for these athletes to be registered may have expired due to this situation, but still request that you find an appropriate solution for these athletes to be able to participate in these Games.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taekwondo Indian taekwondo team South Asian Games International Olympic Committee
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp