Kiren Rijiju asks schools to conduct technical evaluation and provide report cards on fitness

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asked all schools to conduct technical evaluation and provide progressive fitness report cards of its students.

Rijiju visited the Kendriya Vidyalaya to take part in the Fitness Week Celebrations, an initiative taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as part of the Fit India Movement.

"The report card that I have received from Kendriya Vidyalayas, on their observance of fitness activities after the Prime Minister launched the Fit India Movement, has been the most encouraging amongst all schools," Rijiju said.

"There should be a technical evaluation and progressive report cards for fitness in schools because it is a very important part of a student's life. We want to see our children fit. Fit children are the future of our nation," he added.

Under the initiative, government schools will observe Fitness Week in the second, third and fourth week of November and Rijiju said private schools should also follow suit.

"Celebrating fitness week at this time of the year is a very good step. It is being organised across all Kendriya Vidyalayas and I will encourage private schools to do the same," he said.

"Having a Fit India week in the month of November and December should be made mandatory across all schools. Fitness is a very important part of a student's life and as we look at integrating physical activity into the curriculum, we should find ways on how to devise a marking system for it," Rijiju added.