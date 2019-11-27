Sans Saina and Sindhu, all eyes on rising stars at Syed Modi Badminton

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though India has some of the biggest badminton stars of the world, fans rarely get to watch them play in their own backyard. The country has only one prominent tournament on the BWF calendar: India Open (BWF World Tour Super 500). The other big event is Syed Modi International Badminton Championships, which is a level below at World Tour 300. Top shuttlers such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth have been regular participants at Syed Modi. However, with both Saina and Sindhu giving it a miss this year (main draw kicks off on Wednesday), the tournament has been robbed of its sheen.

This means the eyes will now be more focussed on emerging players such as Lakshya Sen and the fast-improving men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Satwik will also be seen in action with Ashwini Ponnappa in the mixed doubles category.

On the other hand, Sen, who has been dubbed the next big thing, has suddenly started climbing the ladders of senior-level badminton. Testimony to that are the four titles the 18-year-old has pocketed in the last three months. The Prakash Padukone academy trainee triumphed at Belgian International, Dutch Open, SaarLorLux Open and Swiss Open. Syed Modi will be a bigger test, as much stronger opponents such as Srikanth and Shi Yu Qi await him.

Players like Srikanth and Sameer Verma will also look forward to this opportunity, as they have been battling poor form all through the season. Verma is the two-time defending champion. Srikanth, who won here in 2016, has not been able to come close to the form he showed in 2017 (when he won four titles), and would look to use home advantage to the fullest. The 26-year-old will square up against World No 68, Vladimir Malkov in the first round.