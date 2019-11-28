Get tickets through official travel agent: IOA to NSFs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the sports ministry yet to approve its request for financial assistance, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday instructed national sports federations (NSFs) to contact its official travel agent to book tickets for the South Asian Games (SAG). The NSFs have also been asked to collect kits from IOA’s official sports apparel partner. The Games are scheduled in Kathmandu from December 1 to 10.

It was learnt that the sports federations, whose teams have to leave early to compete in the SAG, have been instructed to book their tickets through IOA’s official ticketing partner — Balmer Lawrie and Company Limited. The teams were also asked to collect their kits from the IOA headquarters or Shiv Naresh, the official apparel partner. “We hope the teams leaving for the event don’t face any problems now,” a top IOA official, who is handling issues related to the Games, told this newspaper.

According to the IOA, a request seeking financial assistance for the Games has been made to the sports ministry soon after its executive committee meeting on November 23. “The ministry has not replied yet. It doesn’t matter as we will ensure the athletes don’t suffer and they compete in the Games,” said another IOA official.

Speaking on arrangements needed to be done for the Games, the official said, “The official apparel partner has already been instructed to get the kits ready so that would not be an issue. Tickets can be booked through the IOA’s official travel agent. The priority is to send athletes for the event. The expenses incurred can always be reclaimed from the ministry once it approves our request.”

The SAG are set to feature 30 games. While the volleyball event under the Games was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, wushu competitions will be held from November 29 to December 5. The opening ceremony will be held on December 1.