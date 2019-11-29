Home Sport Other

G Sathiyan enters last-16 in ITTF World Cup, faces world no. 8 next

Gauzy looked like he was in control early on but the consistent backhand block and return shots from Sathiyan turned the match on its head.

Published: 29th November 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

India paddler G Sathiyan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENGDU, China: India's G Sathiyan won both his group matches against higher-ranked opponents to enter the round of 16 in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup here on Friday.

The world number 30 Sathiyan, making his World Cup debut, defeated Frenchman Simon Gauzy, ranked eight places above him, 4-3 in a thrilling and energy-sapping first match that lasted one hour and four minutes before a 4-2 win over world number 24 Groth Jonathan of Denmark.

The 26-year-old Indian topped the group D standings with four points to book a pre-quarterfinal berth.

He will now face former world number one and current number eight Timo Boll of Germany in the round of 16 on Saturday.

In his first match of the day against Gauzy, Sathiyan was down two games but made an impressive recovery to win the match 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8.

Gauzy looked like he was in control early on but the consistent backhand block and return shots from Sathiyan turned the match on its head.

"I am just out of words, this is a fantastic win for me. This is the first time I am beating Gauzy after losing two very close matches. I was match point up in the World Team Championships and I lost. This was getting into my head, not again," Sathiyan said after the hard-fought win. 

"My coach kept motivating me and I just kept believing. Losing the first game after being 10-6 up, I was a little upset that I could not capitalise on it. You can never take it easy against Gauzy. He is always coming back at you but I was ready for it this time and really happy that I was successful."

Against Jonathan, the top Indian paddler dominated the match and scored an 11-3, 12-10, 7-11, 16-14, 8-11, 11-8 win.

Gauzy advanced to the round of 16 as Group D runner-up with three points from two matches.

He beat Jonathan 4-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-2) in his second group match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Sathiyan ITTF World Cup Table Tennis World Cup
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Packed sacks of onions kept for delivery. (Photo | Reuters)
Onions hit by disease in TN, prices may rise even higher
For representational purposes
Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp