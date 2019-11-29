Home Sport Other

Kho Kho Federation of India name men's and women's team for South Asian Games

After some good performances in the recently-concluded test matches against Nepal, both the teams are heading to the competition with a boost in their confidence.

Published: 29th November 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kho Kho

Image used for representation purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kho Kho Federation of India on Friday announced a 15-member men's and women's team for the 13th South Asian Games, scheduled to begin from December 1 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

After inclusion of kho kho in the South Asian Games for the first time in 2016, both the Indian men's and women's team finished at the top of the podium.

The defending champions will be aiming to repeat their gold medal-winning performances in Kathmandu.

After some good performances in the recently-concluded test matches against Nepal, both the teams are heading to the competition with a boost in their confidence.

Maharashtra's Balasaheb Pokarde will lead the men's team in the competition.

"We have focused on getting a very balanced team for the Games. I think we are strong on both ends of the mat and have a good team combination. I am confident that we are going to give our best and win the (gold) medal again," said Pokarde, who played a crucial role in the team's gold winning performance.

Meanwhile, women's team skipper Nasreen is wary of the challenges that the home team may pose.

"We have practiced really hard for last one month. I believe we are a strong team heading into the competition. Since the competition is in Nepal, Nepal will surely pose some challenge but I believe we are prepared well to give our best and defend the title."

Teams:

Men: Balasaheb Pokarde (captain), Raju Buchannagari, Sagar Potdar, Shreyas Raul, Akshay Ganpule, Sudarshan, Deepak Madhav, Abhinandan Patil, Satyajit Singh, Suresh Sawant, Muneerbasha Ahamadjohn, Dhanwin Khopkar, Sibin Mailankil, Jagdev Singh, Tapan Paul.

Women: Nasreen (captain), Kajal Bhor, Priyanka Bhopi, Aishwarya Sawant, Pornima Sakpal, Krishna Yadav, Nikita Pawar, Apeksha Sutar, Sasmita Sharma, Eshita Biswas, Mukesh, Maya, Parveen Nisha, Kalaivani Kathirkaman, Nancy Jain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Asian Games Kho Kho
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Packed sacks of onions kept for delivery. (Photo | Reuters)
Onions hit by disease in TN, prices may rise even higher
For representational purposes
Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp