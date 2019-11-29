Home Sport Other

Pakistan kabaddi team awaiting India's consent: Punjab minister

Published: 29th November 2019

Indian Kabaddi team

Image used for representation (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A kabaddi team from Pakistan is yet to get the green signal from the Indian government to participate in the International Kabaddi Tournament being organised by the Punjab government to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev from December 1, a state minister said on Friday.

Nine countries are participating in the tournament that will last till December 10.

Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said over 160 players are participating and the Australian team has already reached India. The other teams are from Canada, England, Kenya, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the US, besides the host India.

Sodhi told IANS that the Canadian team has got the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the union government while the approval for the Pakistan team is still awaited and hopefully it will be given soon.

"Even the Chief Minister will speak to the Central government with regard to allow Pakistan to participate," he added.

The minister said the winning team would be given a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, while the runners-up and the team clinching the third position would get Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

Sodhi said the opening ceremony will be held at Guru Nanak Stadium in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district on Sunday while the closing ceremony will take place at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district on December 10.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would be the chief guest at the closing ceremony and will distribute the prizes.

