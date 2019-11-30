Inaugural edition of X1 Racing League today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TOP drivers such as Narain Karthikeyan — India’s first Formula 1 driver — along with former Force India driver Tonio Liuzzi, Malaysian Alex Yoong and legendary F1 driver Niki Lauda’s son, Mathias will all feature in the first edition of the X1 Racing League, that will be unveiled at the JK Tyre Festival of Speed, at the Buddh International Circuit this weekend.

Six franchise-based teams with international and Indian drivers will take part in the event. Every team will have one international male and female driver each, followed by an Indian international and two domestic drivers.

Apart from the unveiling of the league, the last rounds of the 22nd JKNRC — the LGB Formula 4 and the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup — will also take place. In the LGB Formula 4 category, a closely contested race is expected between the Chennai duo of Vishnu Prasad and Raghul Rangasamy.

With 68 points, Vishnu is currently leading. However, Raghul is just 5 points behind him. In the Gixxer Cup, Tanay Gaikwad of Pune is leading with 54 points. Syed Muzammil Ali of Bengaluru is, however, just 6 points behind and will surely fancy his chances over the weekend. The event will also see Round 3 of the Asia Cup of Road Racing.