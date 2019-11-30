Home Sport Other

Inaugural edition of X1 Racing League today

Raghul is just 5 points behind him. In the Gixxer Cup, Tanay Gaikwad of Pune is leading with 54 points.

Published: 30th November 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan (L) with teammate Arjun Bala ahead of the JK Tyre Festival of Speed in New Delhi, on Friday.

Veteran F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan (L) with teammate Arjun Bala ahead of the JK Tyre Festival of Speed in New Delhi, on Friday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: TOP drivers such as Narain Karthikeyan — India’s first Formula 1 driver — along with former Force India driver Tonio Liuzzi, Malaysian Alex Yoong and legendary F1 driver Niki Lauda’s son, Mathias will all feature in the first edition of the X1 Racing League, that will be unveiled at the JK Tyre Festival of Speed, at the Buddh International Circuit this weekend. 

Six franchise-based teams with international and Indian drivers will take part in the event. Every team will have one international male and female driver each, followed by an Indian international and two domestic drivers.

Apart from the unveiling of the league, the last rounds of the 22nd JKNRC — the LGB Formula 4 and the JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup — will also take place. In the LGB Formula 4 category, a closely contested race is expected between the Chennai duo of Vishnu Prasad and Raghul Rangasamy.

With 68 points, Vishnu is currently leading. However, Raghul is just 5 points behind him. In the Gixxer Cup, Tanay Gaikwad of Pune is leading with 54 points. Syed Muzammil Ali of Bengaluru is, however, just 6 points behind and will surely fancy his chances over the weekend. The event will also see Round 3 of the Asia Cup of Road Racing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
X1 Racing League
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp