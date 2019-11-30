Home Sport Other

Neeraj trains for return in March 

In October, the news of Neeraj Chopra returning to competition at the Open Nationals in Ranchi created quite a stir.

Neeraj Chopra in Potchefstroom, for his first training stint abroad post surgery

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In October, the news of Neeraj Chopra returning to competition at the Open Nationals in Ranchi created quite a stir. It was no surprise considering the 21-year-old was out for a year due to an elbow injury. After a successful 2018 where he won the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, the injury had hampered the progress of India’s main hope for an athletics medal at Tokyo Olympics. 

While he started training sometime back, the javelin star has left for his first foreign training stint post-surgery in May to the same place where he got injured — Potchefstroom, South Africa. However, Neeraj revealed that he is far from making a comeback. “I reached here on Tuesday. I will be training here for three months. I am in talks with the federation constantly. I am targeting March for a comeback. Qualifying for the Olympics is the main target. It doesn’t matter which competition I am taking part in,” he told this daily. 

A lot of credit for Neeraj’s development and his performances goes to Uwe Hohn. However, the 57-year-old German will not play any role in Neeraj’s activities for the next few months. That was clear when Hohn’s name was listed by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) among the list of coaches accompanying the athletes to the South Asian Games in Nepal. 

Currently training under the guidance Dr Klaus Bartonietz, a German bio-mechanics coach, at the North-West University, the Haryana athlete has no particular competition in mind for a comeback. he just wants to return to the field at the earliest. “I haven’t got any Diamond League invites yet. But I need to participate in some competition first this season. But if I get a chance to participate in one of the Diamond Leagues before the Olympics, it will do good for me because the competition is great.”

Competitions are not the first thing on Neeraj’s mind now. He is focused on conditioning his body.
While the elbow is recovering, Neeraj has lost some of his upper body strength during rehab. He wants to bring that back apart from adding more flexibility to his shoulder girdle. “I have just started training with a javelin. Right now, I am doing a lot of drills with the medicine ball to help increase strength. It helps increase my power while throwing.”

