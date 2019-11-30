Home Sport Other

Two girls from Belagavi to represent Indian women wheelchair basketball team at Thailand

Jyoti and Arati are among over 20 specially-abled wheelchair basketball players from Belagavi who practice regularly at the Nehru Stadium.

Published: 30th November 2019 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Arati Pawar and Jyoti Toralkar. (Photo | EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi based three specially-abled players have brought laurels to Karnataka by representing Indian wheelchair basketball teams at the Asia Oceania championship being held in Thailand from November 29 to December 7.

Jyoti Toralkar(21), Resident of Bailur village of Khanapur taluk and Arati Suresh Pawar (31), resident of Anagol area in Belagavi city have got chance in the final 12 squads of Indian women's wheelchair basketball. All these players who are physically handicapped hail from various backward areas of the Belagavi district. They practice on the basketball floor at District Stadium in Nehru Nagar, Belagavi.

Jyoti and Arati are among over 20 specially-abled wheelchair basketball players from Belagavi who practice regularly at the Nehru Stadium. Among these, Jyoti and Arati from Belagavi and Kanchan Kot from Mysuru who plays for the Karnataka team were shortlisted for selection camp that held in Chennai for 20 days for the National team in November. They were shortlisted on the basis of their performances in the National Championship that held in June 2019 at Mohali in Punjab. Karnataka team was secured third place in that championship.

Among these three from Karnataka, Jyoti and Arati were selected for the 18 members squad for 10 days special training camp that too held in Chennai before leaving for Thailand. With their best performance, both these Belagavi girls have got selected to final 12 members squad that left to Thailand already. A total of eight teams that are Australia, China, Japan, Afganistan, Cambodia, Iran Thailand and India will play for the Asia Oceania championship. With this event, the best teams will get qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics-2020.

Coach VS Patil from Belagavi is training these players in Belagavi while Lee Simran and Mahesh Kumar are training them at the state level. Amid many financial problems and odds in life, these girls from backward areas have got selected to the Indian team. They even had paid Rs 500 each for the accommodation and food during the selection camp that held in Chennai. We have raised funds from our pockets for them as we have not got government support. We even do not get proper wheelchairs for the practice said a wheelchair basketball player from Belagavi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wheelchair Basketball Asia Oceania championship
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp