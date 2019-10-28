Home Sport Other

Tiger Woods equals record, has sights on 2020 Olympics

Woods, a 15-time major winner, finished 19-under par to equal US legend Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 US PGA Tour trimphs set 54 years ago.

Published: 28th October 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Woods of the United States. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOKYO: Tiger Woods on Monday won the Zozo Championship by three shots to make golfing history after he saw off favourite Hideki Matsuyama.

After his record-equalling victory, Woods was quoted as saying by BBC Sport: "As far as playing until 52, I hope that's the case.

"If you would have asked me a few years ago, I would have given you a different answer, but certainly the future looks brighter than it has.

"The body can't do what it used to but I can still think my way around the golf course.

"I know how to play and I was able to do that this week. There was a time if I didn't know if I would play again so I am very appreciative."

Woods on Sunday took a three-shot lead at the rain-hit inaugural Championship and thus moved closer to a record-equalling win.

Woods, 43, said the knee surgery did not make things easier as he strived to make a comeback.

Woods said that he now hopes to return to the country to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I know some of my friends have made Olympic teams before in the past and they said it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I'll be 44 and I don't know if I have many more chances after that."

