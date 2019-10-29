Joshna Chinappa​ crashes out of Squash World Championship

Home Sport Other

CAIRO: India's leading squash player Joshna Chinappa crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the CIB PSA Women's World Championship after a straight-game defeat to top seed Nour El Sherbini here.

Joshna, ranked 12th in the world, went down 5-11 3-11 6-11 in the round of 16 match on Monday night.

The three-time world champion El Sherbini produced a dominant performance to comfortably take the opening two games.

Chinappa put up more of a fight in the third but the Egyptian sealed the match.

It was Joshna's second consecutive loss to the Egyptian.

She had gone down 1-3 at the JP Morgan China Squash Open in 2017.

"Joshna has been on form from the start of this season. I'm really happy that I managed to win 3-0. I think I felt sharper tonight," El Sherbini was quoted as saying by PSA world tour.com.

