Home Sport Other

Praggnanandhaa dedicates world crown to late Sujith

GM R Praggnanandhaa, who recently became the world youth chess champion, was felicitated at Velammal School in Mogappair on Wednesday.

Published: 31st October 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

R Praggnanandhaa at Velammal Matriculation School, Mogappair, on Wednesday | dEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : GM R Praggnanandhaa, who recently became the world youth chess champion, was felicitated at Velammal School in Mogappair on Wednesday. He dedicated his crown to the late Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old who tragically lost his life after getting stuck in a borewell.

Candles were lit and two minutes of silence was observed as the students and faculty members offered their condolences to Sujith’s family. A giant human chess board featuring images of Praggnaanandhaa and Sujith was on display. An interactive session with Praggnanandhaa was held. A ‘Dare to Win Challenge’ was organised wherein the best players of the school took on the prodigy.

Athletics meet
The Chennai district open junior athletics championship will be held at JN Stadium on November 3. Around 1200 athletes will take part in the meet. Athletes will be selected on the basis of performance for the 17th Milo national inter-district junior championships to be held at Tirupati from November 23 to 25. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp