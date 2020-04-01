STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hockey India contributes Rs 25 lakh for fight against COVID-19 pandemic

The decision was taken by the HI Executive Board after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special emergency fund for the nation to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Hockey

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Wednesday pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund for the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by the HI Executive Board after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special emergency fund for the nation to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"In these difficult times, it is the absolute need of the hour to come together as a nation to help fight the crisis and fulfil our duties as responsible citizens.

It was a unanimous decision taken by the Hockey India Executive Board to contribute Rs 25.

00 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund," HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said in a release.

"Hockey has always received tremendous love and support from the people of this country and we want to do whatever little we can to help our countrymen and women emerge out of this pandemic as victors," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 8,00,000 people and caused more than 42,000 deaths worldwide.

In India, more than 1300 people have been infected while 35 have succumbed to the illness.

"Hockey India has always stepped up for any noble cause and in these difficult times when the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted millions of lives world over, we wanted to extend our support in fighting this crisis" HI secretary general Rajinder Singh said.

"The Government of India is doing everything they can and we urge all Indian citizens to act responsibly and stay home, stay safe during this lockdown.

We can fight this global crisis together," he added.

