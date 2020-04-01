STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NBA: All Los Angeles Lakers players free of coronavirus symptoms

Earlier, it was reported two Lakers players reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, though their identities were never made public.

Published: 01st April 2020 05:30 PM

NBA team Los Angeles Lakers

NBA team Los Angeles Lakers

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: NBA team Los Angeles Lakers has announced that all its all players are symptom-free of COVID-19 after a completing a 14-day period of home isolation.

"All Lakers players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19. The team will continue to follow the health and safety guidelines set by government officials, the Lakers and the NBA," the team announced.

"The health and safety guidelines set by government officials will continue to be followed by the Lakers," it added.

Earlier, it was reported two Lakers players reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, though their identities were never made public.

The team originally got its players tested after four players on the Brooklyn Nets, including Kevin Durant, tested positive.

On March 10, NBA announced it is suspending the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Over 42,000 people across the world have lost their lives so far because of the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the entire world to a standstill.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 infections in the US spiked to 4,055 with at least 188,578 confirmed cases on Wednesday. The count of deaths exceeded the 2,977 toll of the terrorist attack on the US, the worst mass death in the US and a post-World War II benchmark for tragedies.

