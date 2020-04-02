STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Money worries & make-believe Golf courses

Income drying up with events, Indian professionals making alternate plans.

Published: 02nd April 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Golfer Udayan Mane of India (Photo | Twitter @TheJoyofGolf)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “I am making do with what I have. I am not in Bengaluru any more. I have gone back to my village in Dharmapuri... that’s where I am going to be till the situation gets better.”Those are the words of C Muniyappa, a regular on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).The sub-text behind Muniyappa’s revealing words to this daily is this: he can cut back on spending significantly if he is in his village. “This is not in my control, I have to make do with what I have.”

Like athletes in other sports, golfers too have felt the pinch thanks to coronavirus shutting down events left, right and centre. The 43-year-old Muniyappa, for instance, has so far earned `1,00,830 from three events this year. In previous years, he had earned more than that in the first three months. “Whatever I have earned, I have put it back into the sport. It’s just a matter of biding my time, all I can hope is that the situation clears sooner rather than latter.”

Considering this is the start of the PGTI — only three competitions have been completed — it has compounded matters. “Some of the guys who are in the lower half of the leaderboard could suffer because of that,” says Udayan Mane, who won two of those first three tournaments. He has already raked in `14.66 lakh as reward for his start but is mindful of the plight of other golfers who haven’t seen similar success in 2020. “Like you said, it’s going to be tough. But then, all of us will have parents’ support during this crucial period... That’s why we even entered the sport in the first place.”

The 29-year-old, to stay fit, has built a small range in his garden. “That’s to keep muscles loose. Every morning I have a hit of close to one hour to ensure I remain somewhat active.”Another who has been mindful of finances is S Chikkarangappa, a well known face on the Tour. “Yes, when we don’t play you have to keep that aspect in the back of your mind. Saying that, I have cut my expenses almost down to zero since there is no travel. I am staying at home.”

The 26-year-old, who was No 2 in the PGTI rankings last year, has also built a small range on his terrace.
“I am hitting on that range — I don’t even know if you can call it a range — every other day. It is to ensure that I don’t lose my touch completely. Apart from that, I do various upper-body exercises to keep myself loose.”If the situation with respect to the pandemic doesn’t improve, golfers will either have to go back to their hometown like Muniyappa or build small ranges like Mane and Chikkarangappa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Golf
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp