Delhi shooting World Cup unlikely

CHENNAI: It seems all but certain that the Delhi World Cup, scheduled for next month, won’t happen due to the pandemic. The rifle/pistol events were due to be conducted from May 5 to 13. The event was originally slated for March 15 to 26, but had been pushed forward due to the spread of COVID-19.

The organising committee then decided to hold two separate World Cups (on the aforementioned dates, and shotgun events from June 2-9). “Given the current situation, it looks unlikely,” a source said. “NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) is looking to communicate with the world body (ISSF).

The latter is expected to take a final call in a few days.” On Wednesday, German Shooting Sport Federation’s organising committee and ISSF had announced the cancellation of World Cup that was supposed to be held in Munich from June 2 to 9. ISSF Junior World Championship (Suhl), from July 11 to 19, was also scrapped.