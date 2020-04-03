STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Top-4 Olympic seeding for three wrestlers

Bajrang, Deepak & Vinesh placed well, but Ravi needs podium finish at last Ranking Series to remain in safe zone.

Published: 03rd April 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia (Twitter|Photo)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barring Ravi Dahiya, three of the four Indian wrestlers who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics have almost assured themselves a top-four seeding. As per United World Wrestling’s (UWW) latest rankings, Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) are second in their categories. Vinesh Phogat (53kg) is third. Ravi is ranked fourth in his category at the moment, but his current position is precarious: a six-point lead over Sanayev Nurislam.

Placed second in the 65kg category,
Bajrang Punia has a 19-point
lead over fifth-placed Otoguro Takuto

He could go out of the top-four bracket if he fails to finish on podium and the Kazakh does so in the last Ranking Series. At the moment, the tournament is supposed to happen in Warsaw in the first week of June. On the other hand, Bajrang, Deepak and Vinesh have amassed a lead of at least 15 points over their fifth-placed competitors, reducing the chance of being overtaken in the event. The top-four in each category gets a seeding for Olympics, which helps them avoid facing each other in the initial rounds. That in turn increases their chances of making it to the medal round.

The points are allocated on the basis of their performances in the World Championships, continental championships and Ranking Series events. Bajrang, Vinesh and Ravi won bronze each at Worlds, while Deepak finished with silver. At February’s Asian Championships (in New Delhi), Ravi clinched gold and Bajrang silver. Deepak and Vinesh managed bronze. Earlier, the trio won a gold each at the Ranking Series in Rome in January. Bajrang and Vinesh competed in their usual categories, but Ravi took part in the non-Olympic 61kg division, which didn’t help him accumulate points in 57kg.

Deepak finished without a medal. “The Ranking Series events, continental championships and Worlds will help them get important rankings points,” said Andrew Cook, foreign coach for women wrestlers. “This will help UWW separate the top-ranked grapplers from each other at Olympics. As far as women wrestlers are concerned, only Vinesh is seeded at the moment. That will help her.” Other Indian women wrestlers in the top-10 are Nirmala Devi (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg). Nirmala and Anshu are seventh and eighth. Divya is ranked sixth. But all the three grapplers don’t have an outside chance of making it to the top-four.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics wrestlers Bajrang Punia
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp