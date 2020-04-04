STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hockey India increases contribution to PM-CARES to Rs 1 crore

Hockey India on Saturday announced an additional Rs 75 lakh towards the PM CARES Fund.

Hockey India chief Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a big step towards helping India's fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Hockey India on Saturday announced an additional Rs 75 lakh towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

On April 1, Hockey India had announced the contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards the cause, however, the Hockey India Executive Board took a unanimous decision to grow the contribution to a total of Rs 1 crore, equivalent to over USD 130,000, towards the PM Cares Fund.

"In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

"Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever we can."

"Hockey India has always believed in helping those in need and I am proud the Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total of Rs 1 crore towards the PM Cares Fund. With millions of Indian lives affected because of this pandemic, it was important for us to step up keeping in mind the interest of the nation," Hockey India secretary general Rajinder Singh said.

