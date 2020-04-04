STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rising Sunil sparks dreams of podium for greco-roman

Placed 33rd at the start of the cycle, Sunil leaped 29 spots after winning silver at the Rome Ranking Series and gold at the Asian Championships in New Delhi.

Published: 04th April 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Kumar, Greco-Roman wrestler

Sunil Kumar, Greco-Roman wrestler

By Firoz Mizra
Express News Service

He might not be as famous as Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, but Sunil Kumar is arguably the most improved Indian wrestler in the last year. The 87kg Greco-Roman grappler was fourth in the rankings United World Wrestling (UWW) issued on Thursday night.

Sunil Kumar has leapfrogged 29 places this year to be placed
fourth in UWW’s 87kg Greco-Roman rankings

Placed 33rd at the start of the cycle, Sunil leaped 29 spots after winning silver at the Rome Ranking Series and gold at the Asian Championships in New Delhi. The latter was India’s first in 27 years at the event.
As per UWW’s regulations, the top four in each category will be given seedings at the Olympics, helping them avoid clashing against each other in the initial rounds.

The 21-year-old is five points away from third-placed Uzbekistan grappler Rustam Assakalov. A podium finish in the last Ranking Series (in June in Warsaw) could improve his rank further. But the first thing on Sunil’s mind would be to qualify for the Games when the world body announces new dates for the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier.

“The seeding will help only when he qualifies for Olympics. But the rank will surely build his reputation. Opponents will be wary of him at the qualifier, and that can work in his favour,” India’s Greco-Roman national coach Hargobind Singh told this daily.

Hargobind believes that a couple of Greco-Roman wrestlers are Olympic medal contenders, and can surprise everyone with their performances. “We have time by our side. The more time they get, the more they’ll improve. Greco-Roman wrestlers were never medal contenders in the past, but this time the story will be different. Sunil and Gurpreet Singh (77kg) have potential to end India’s drought in the Games.”

Sunil and five other wrestlers in Olympic categories were training in Baku (Azerbaijan) when they were asked to cut their trip short due to the pandemic. They were also accompanied by Hargobind and foreign coach Temo Kazarashvili.

“We might have left Baku in a hurry. But the exposure trip was a learning curve as the wrestlers got to train with quality opponents. It will give them a lot of confidence for future events,” Hargobind signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunil Kumar wrestler
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp