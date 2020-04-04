STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sharath and Harmeet set for rank boost

The current rankings remained the same as those released last month due to the need to further evaluate all implications related to postponements and other complications.

Published: 04th April 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said on Thursday that rankings for the month of April will be evaluated and released as soon as its executive committee passes judgement, expected before April 15. Ranking points for events in March will be added. This will benefit A Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai. Both did well in Oman Open, before the calendar was suspended. Sharath’s (1,100, winner) and Harmeet’s (715, bronze) points from the event were not counted.

The current rankings remained the same as those released last month due to the need to further evaluate all implications related to postponements and other complications.“The risk I’d taken to go there would have gone to waste. It is a welcome decision and I will move up to 31,” Sharath added. He is World No 38, and the new rank will be his second highest ever. That will put him one spot below G Sathiyan once the calendar resumes. Rankings will be taken into account for Olympic qualification, apart from Asian qualifiers.

Even Harmeet, World No 87, will climb up to 72. “Hopefully, the ambiguity surrounding Polish Open will also be resolved soon.”Quite a few players were also at ITTF Challenge Polish Open, which was suspended after the first stage. Participation points will likely be awarded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharath Kamal Table Tennis
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp