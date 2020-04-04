Sharath and Harmeet set for rank boost

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said on Thursday that rankings for the month of April will be evaluated and released as soon as its executive committee passes judgement, expected before April 15. Ranking points for events in March will be added. This will benefit A Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai. Both did well in Oman Open, before the calendar was suspended. Sharath’s (1,100, winner) and Harmeet’s (715, bronze) points from the event were not counted.

The current rankings remained the same as those released last month due to the need to further evaluate all implications related to postponements and other complications.“The risk I’d taken to go there would have gone to waste. It is a welcome decision and I will move up to 31,” Sharath added. He is World No 38, and the new rank will be his second highest ever. That will put him one spot below G Sathiyan once the calendar resumes. Rankings will be taken into account for Olympic qualification, apart from Asian qualifiers.

Even Harmeet, World No 87, will climb up to 72. “Hopefully, the ambiguity surrounding Polish Open will also be resolved soon.”Quite a few players were also at ITTF Challenge Polish Open, which was suspended after the first stage. Participation points will likely be awarded.