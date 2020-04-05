Despite lockdown, Anjum Moudgil still carrying air of confidence 

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coronovirus has turned the world upside down for many. With unexpected changes, athletes’ targets have been clouded. But not for Anjum Moudgil, who remains calm and focussed on her task in the near future. One of the first shooters from India to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, she is currently enjoying her stay at home in Chandigarh and observing the lockdown like everyone else in the country.

“I’m taking it as a part of my journey; a new experience in my sports career. We can never be certain about certain things. Therefore we need to work together, flesh out new plans, and keep working hard mentally, physically and technically,” the 26-year-old, who competes in 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions, said.

Given the current situation, Moudgil is unable to shoot. So she has resorted to dry-firing — the practice of shooting without ammunition, something that helps maintain muscle memory. Moreover, she’s using every space in her house to stay healthy. For a casual viewer, shooting might not seem physically demanding, but shooters will say otherwise.

“Physical training is something that can be done not only in gyms but also in a room, terrace or open space. As I don’t confine myself to training in the gym, I’m able to do all my physical training at home.”

Also, she’s using social media judiciously, getting handy tips from professional athletes around the world. “There’s so much to learn from all the athletes around the world on exercises that can be done at home.”

One person who’s been a pillar in Anjum’s career so far is coach Deepali Deshpande. Having worked with her since 2013, she knows Anjum in and out. Deepali, a former junior national coach, felt Anjum’s nature to go about her business should hold her in good stead.

“She was always a promising shooter from the start itself. She has always been a quiet and calm person. At the start, she wouldn’t say much to me too. Gradually, she started opening up. We have a clear understanding. It was a gradual process,” she remarked, when asked about Anjum’s nature.

With Deepali by her side, Anjum had clinched the Olympic quota for India along with Apurvi Chandela during the World Championships in Changwon in 2018. Deepali said that they’ll look to focus on 10m air rifle, an event which she has worked on ever since securing the quota and is ranked World No 4 at the moment.

“She’s good at everything. 3P is her pet event for sure because we had been training for a long time. We’re only taking air rifle seriously after attaining the quota. Until then, her basic technique was okay, but the event was always a secondary one. She didn’t think about it much then. But the Olympics is no joke, so we started training more seriously on air rifle,” Deepali, a former international, said.

“We have made plenty of tweaks and we were ready. Now that we have time and she’s home, where she can only train for air rifle, we’ll utilise it to work more on air rifle.”But before serious grind in the near future, Deepali wants her ward to enjoy the break. And Anjum, who’s also known to be a proficient painter, is doing just that. “Spending time with family is the best thing. I’m also getting enough time to paint and try my hand in new activities. I’m cooking meals, cleaning, and learning juggling and dancing.”