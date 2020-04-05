STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Despite lockdown, Anjum Moudgil still carrying air of confidence 

 Corono virus  has turned the world upside down for many.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

To keep her muscle memory intact, Anjum Moudgil has been doing “dry shooting”

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coronovirus has turned the world upside down for many. With unexpected changes, athletes’ targets have been clouded. But not for Anjum Moudgil, who remains calm and focussed on her task in the near future. One of the first shooters from India to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, she is currently enjoying her stay at home in Chandigarh and observing the lockdown like everyone else in the country.

“I’m taking it as a part of my journey; a new experience in my sports career. We can never be certain about certain things. Therefore we need to work together, flesh out new plans, and keep working hard mentally, physically and technically,” the 26-year-old, who competes in 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions, said.
Given the current situation, Moudgil is unable to shoot. So she has resorted to dry-firing — the practice of shooting without ammunition, something that helps maintain muscle memory. Moreover, she’s using every space in her house to stay healthy. For a casual viewer, shooting might not seem physically demanding, but shooters will say otherwise.

“Physical training is something that can be done not only in gyms but also in a room, terrace or open space. As I don’t confine myself to training in the gym, I’m able to do all my physical training at home.”
Also, she’s using social media judiciously, getting handy tips from professional athletes around the world. “There’s so much to learn from all the athletes around the world on exercises that can be done at home.”
One person who’s been a pillar in Anjum’s career so far is coach Deepali Deshpande. Having worked with her since 2013, she knows Anjum in and out. Deepali, a former junior national coach, felt Anjum’s nature to go about her business should hold her in good stead.

“She was always a promising shooter from the start itself. She has always been a quiet and calm person. At the start, she wouldn’t say much to me too. Gradually, she started opening up. We have a clear understanding. It was a gradual process,” she remarked, when asked about Anjum’s nature.
With Deepali by her side, Anjum had clinched the Olympic quota for India along with Apurvi Chandela during the World Championships in Changwon in 2018. Deepali said that they’ll look to focus on 10m air rifle, an event which she has worked on ever since securing the quota and is ranked World No 4 at the moment.

“She’s good at everything. 3P is her pet event for sure because we had been training for a long time. We’re only taking air rifle seriously after attaining the quota. Until then, her basic technique was okay, but the event was always a secondary one. She didn’t think about it much then. But the Olympics is no joke, so we started training more seriously on air rifle,” Deepali, a former international, said. 

“We have made plenty of tweaks and we were ready. Now that we have time and she’s home, where she can only train for air rifle, we’ll utilise it to work more on air rifle.”But before serious grind in the near future, Deepali wants her ward to enjoy the break. And Anjum, who’s also known to be a proficient painter, is doing just that. “Spending time with family is the best thing. I’m also getting enough time to paint and try my hand in new activities. I’m cooking meals, cleaning, and learning juggling and dancing.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anjum Moudgil Tokyo Olympics National lockdown Indian shooter Shooting Indian shooters
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp