Forced breather, but Satwik doubling down on fitness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, this forced break is a blessing in disguise. The doubles specialist has been confined to his house in Amalapuram, a town in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

Having last played in January, Satwik's focus is on self-care now: healthy meals, regular sleep, a productive daily routine, and pursuit of a Bachelors in Commerce (first year in Andhra University through distance education) degree. After a breakthrough 2019, that saw him play 51 matches apart from Premier Badminton League, the teenager feels that this lull has given him a fresh perspective.

The 90 shuttlers of Gopichand Academy — Satwik is also one — have been prescribed alternate-day workouts by trainer Dinaz Vervatwala. The 19-year-old has diligently stuck to them for the past two weeks, apart from wall-practice at home.

"I also play cricket, carrom and PUBG. The workouts are effective. On alternate days, we do video-calls on Zoom from 4 pm to 5 pm, and everybody practises together. I feel we are becoming physically stronger."

Despite a successful year with Chirag Shetty — the two won Thailand Open (Super 500) and reached the French Open (Super 750) final — Satwik and his partner grappled with injuries. After missing last year's World Championships last year, Satwik pulled out of Badminton Asia Championships in February after twisting his ankle. Being on and off the court also sparked anxiety about weight gain. It was during his recovery time — last August to September — when he tweaked his diet and started eating rotis and dosas for dinner.

Now, it isn't surprising to Satwik place even more emphasis on these aspects. "I'm conscious that I will get fat. But I am controlling my portions. I am avoiding rice at night. My physiotherapist has advised me light dinners. I feel like I am in better shape than before.

"At the same time, I'm getting good food and proper sleep. When we are at the academy, there were days when we'd sleep late. Sometimes, we'd cheat and biryani. Now, it's only healthy, homemade food."

For a shuttler who "will forget badminton" if he takes a "two, three-day break", Satwik is happy with the postponement of Olympics. Additional preparation time apart, he believes that this will give the federation breathing space for finding a new doubles coach. In the first week of March, Indonesia's Flandy Limpele had abruptly resigned.

"We didn't know how we would have trained in the short period we had, if the Olympics had happened this year. We were a bit confused (when Limpele left). A new coach will come up with new strategies. We will learn many things."