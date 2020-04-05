STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Games pressure off, coaches get creative while training 

The nation-wide lockdown has forced athletes to resort to innovative and restricted training routines.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Anju Bobby George (File | PTI)

By tn vimal sankar 
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The nation-wide lockdown has forced athletes to resort to innovative and restricted training routines. But it has also forced top coaches to explore ways which they had never thought of before. Without proper training sessions, digital coaching is the most common trend in various disciplines. With limitations, many of these mentors are finding it hard to communicate with their wards. But it is something that they all have come to terms with. Whether on the training ground or through WhatsApp calls, their job as a coach is to make sure that athletes are in the best of shape. And it’s not just physical fitness that they are focusing on. To keep them motivated, a lot of fun activities have been introduced.

“We have never imagined a situation like this. But its something that we have to do,” said World Championships bronze-medallist and former long jumper Anju Bobby George. “In a way, I am enjoying this. We are not just sending training videos. Sometimes, we use dance moves and dig up old photos of athletes to keep their minds engaged and happy.”

Every discipline does not have the same training routines and nutrition. Boxing coach CA Kuttappa has assigned three coaches per five boxers. Each of them is designated to concentrate on different aspects; shadow-boxing, cross-punching and other such aspects. The boxers are even sent videos of their potential opponents in different categories.

But the hardest part for Kuttappa & Co is to make sure that athletes remain motivated. “We keep talking to them about their family and many other things. We keep telling them that there is a long way to go before realising their dream of an Olympic medal. But there is only so much that we can do through videos.”While normal training has stopped, coaches are more tensed than ever. Their jobs, in fact, have become more tedious, according to the Dronacharya awardee. “We are concerned about our athletes’ health. We worry if they are stepping out of their homes. So the tension is always there.”

Speaking of tension, the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has reduced pressure on these coaches. With International Olympic Committee (IOC) announcing fresh dates, there is more clarity as to what has to be done.According to shooting coach Jaspal Rana, despite having advanced equipment for training at home, it won’t be the same as competitions.

While yoga sessions and physical fitness exercises are useful, they need to be on the field to improve. That is why the postponement has come as a relief to these coaches.“Now we can plan something. Otherwise, there was this dilemma as to what’s next. Now, there is no need to rush. We can slow down. We don’t need to put them through the same rigorous routines immediately.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Digital coaching WhatsApp Anju Bobby George National lockdown
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp