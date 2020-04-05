STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

U Vimal wants athletes to take care of mental health during lockdown

The lockdown has confined athletes to their homes and thrown their normal routines out of gear.

Published: 05th April 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

U Vimal Kumar

U Vimal Kumar

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The lockdown has confined athletes to their homes and thrown their normal routines out of gear. Goes without saying that these can even be stressful times for them, shuttlers included. However, veteran badminton coach U Vimal Kumar feels that they should use this unexpected downtime to address these mental issues.

“We give so much importance to physical training, technical aspects and other such things. The mental aspect get neglected at times. That is only done just before competitions or when athletes feel tense. Then they go through training programmes for that.“This is an opportunity to address all these aspects. In the next two, three months, when most athletes won’t have any tournament to participate in, they can really work on their mental strength.”

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma stress on mental health during coronavirus lockdown 

Athletes have been posting on the internet videos of how they are training at home with the resources that they have. Kumar feels that their efforts shouldn’t just be limited to bettering their physical fitness.

“They can also try to train to develop better focus... When you are faced with an adverse situation — like the one right now — and to learn how to deal with it. That’s one way of looking at dealing with this lockdown. There’s nothing else you can do right now. So they can devote time to such aspects. It is a good time for them to develop some mental discipline as well.”

The lockdown is expected to go on till April 14. Kumar is hopeful that the situation will ease  up for everyone after that, so that athletes can start training outdoors.“You can only do so much at home. Athletes should at least be able to go out for a run while taking all necessary precautions. In the larger picture, I hope that the situation gets better in the coming days for all of us.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
U Vimal Kumar National lockdown Indian shuttlers mental health
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp