Deferral better than cancellation that denied Dhyanchand more laurels

CHENNAI: THE Dhyan Chand family had won six Olympic medals in hockey — five gold and one bronze. Besides, they also clinched three medals in World Cups — one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Had the 1940 and 1944 Games not been cancelled due to World War II, the Olympic medal tally of the family could have swelled further. The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics brought back childhood memories to former India international Ashok Kumar, son of the legendary Dhyan Chand. Ashok had represented India in the 1972 Munich and 1976 Montreal Olympics.

“Babuji (Dhyan Chand) used to talk about the missed chances. He had already won gold in three consecutive Olympics (1928, 1932 and 1936) but as luck would have it, he could never compete in the Games anymore as the next two editions were cancelled due to the World War. Other than him, my uncle Roop Singh also played for India in the 1932 and 1936 Games,” Ashok Kumar told this daily from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

“He could have played for independent India in the 1948 Games but decided to let the young players represent the country instead. As a player, you always think of winning medals for the country. And as per the conversation I had with my father, I remember him telling me that he could have played more had the World War not robbed him of his chances,” added Ashok, who is fourth among the seven sons of Dhyan Chand. Ashok carried the legacy forward as he was a part of Indian hockey team that won bronze in the 1972 Olympics. He also won bronze and silver in the 1971 and 1973 World Cups before scoring the winning goal against Pakistan in the 1975 World Cup final. That remains India’s only World Cup title. Ashok was also a part of the team that won three silver medals in the Asian Games (1970, 74 and 78).

The glittering career laden with international medals makes Ashok a legend but not many know that his father never wanted any of his sons to play hockey. “Despite him being regarded the greatest hockey player of the country, we used queue up for food grains at ration shops. Given the state of affairs in the country that time, he never wanted us to play hockey. But destiny had some plans. We all started playing. He first saw me playing competitive hockey during the 1971 nationals when I was playing for Bengal in Bengaluru. I had already won a silver medal for India before the tournament in the 1970 Bangkok Asiad. After watching me play, he said I needed to learn a lot.”

Asked about the impact of the deferral of the Tokyo Games on Indian athletes, especially the hockey teams, the 70-year-old said it will give them an opportunity to iron out flaws.“They will be able to review their game and work on weaknesses. As far as the Indian hockey teams are concerned, I am quite confident of the women’s chances this time. The men’s team is also good and can go the distance,” he added.