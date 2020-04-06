STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

European Tour golf events in Morocco, Sweden called off amid coronavirus pandemic

The Trophée Hassan II - scheduled to be played in Morocco from June 4-7 - was postponed, while the following week's Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Stockholm was cancelled.

Published: 06th April 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Greenkeepers collect the cores from a green, after the process of Hollow Tining which helps to aerate the soil, as they work to maintain the course at Dyke Golf Club, north of Brighton, in southern England

Greenkeepers collect the cores from a green, after the process of Hollow Tining which helps to aerate the soil, as they work to maintain the course at Dyke Golf Club, north of Brighton, in southern England. (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

VIRGINA WATER (UK): Two more golf events on the European Tour were called off Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring there will be no play until the end of June at the earliest.

The Trophée Hassan II - scheduled to be played in Morocco from June 4-7 - was postponed, while the following week's Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Stockholm was cancelled and will now be played in 2021.

Eleven tour events have been either postponed or canceled because of the virus outbreak, stretching back to the Kenya Open on March 15. The next potential tournament is the BMW International Open in Germany from June 25-28.

"We will continue to monitor the global situation in relation to coronavirus and evaluate its impact on all our tournaments, with public health and well-being our absolute priority," tour chief executive Keith Pelley said.

While the Trophée Hassan is a regular tournament on the tour, the Scandinavian Mixed was ready for its inaugural edition and would have seen men and women go head-to-head for the first time on the same course competing for one prize fund and one trophy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trophée Hassan II European Tour Golf events Golf coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp