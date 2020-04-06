Shooting World Cup in Delhi cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The inevitable has happened. The ISSF rifle/pistol and shotgun World Cups that were scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The former was supposed to be held at the start of May (5th to 13th) while the shotgun event was scheduled from May 20th to 29th.

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was left with no option but to strike off those events. “Staging the World Cups means inviting shooters from other countries. There’s no question of doing that for now. It looks like there won’t be much events this year,” Rajiv Bhatia, NRAI secretary, said.

The event was originally slated for March 15 to 26. The ISSF confirmed that the World Cup that was due to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from June 22 to July 3 has been called off. That means there will be no World Cups this year.

Meeting to pick Oly team

The NRAI was due to announce the team for Games before its postponement put that on hold. Bhatia said that the federation will have a discussion soon.