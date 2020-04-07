STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

COVID-19: Parupalli Kashyap donates Rs 3 lakh to Telangana CM Relief Fund

The 33-year-old badminton player also saluted health care workers and emergency service providers who are helping people fight against coronavirus.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Parupalli Kashyap (File |AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has donated Rs 3 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against COVID-19.

The 33-year-old badminton player also saluted health care workers and emergency service providers who are helping people fight against coronavirus.

"I contributed Rs 3 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund . I salute the health care workers and emergency service providers. I hope my contribution helps them .@TelanganaCMO@KTRTRS #LetsFightCoronaTogether," Kashyap tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

On April 6, legendary Hockey player Dhanraj Pillay donated Rs 5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund while cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to it and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parupalli Kashyap Telangana CM Relief Fund coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp