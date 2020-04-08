INTERVIEW | Pankaj Advani tips sports to be back by end of this year

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: World is in crisis, with the COVID-19 pandemic claiming more than 70,000 deaths. Everything has come to a standstill, with tournaments being postponed throughout the world.

Sportspersons are doing their bit in the form of donations to help people fight the outbreak. The likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, MC Mary Kom, Mithali Raj have made some contributions.

The 23-time world billiards and snooker champion, Pankaj Advani, who contributed Rs 5 lakh to the PM Cares fund on Monday, spoke to The New Indian Express on various aspects including how sports events can wait till the prevailing situation gets better. Excerpts.

Pankaj Advani

How are you spending time during the lockdown?

This is a great time to retrospect, reflect and express gratitude to whatever things we have in our life. I’m doing household chores minus cooking — which is my weakness. I am reading books and catching up on movies. I am also spending time with family, which we don’t do much due to the nature of my work.

Impact of the coronavirus outbreak on athletes

Looking at the situation, I’m assuming that the lockdown could be extended till April end (in India). It may leave many athletes rusty. It will also take a while before any international competition takes place as we are looking at several countries with closed borders and then opening them. My prediction is that the sporting calendar could be packed in November, December, assuming we come out of it in the next one month or so. More than this, I have heard many athletes say that they miss competition and practice. I feel we are fighting a much bigger cause and priority has to be health and safety.

Will athletes feel insecure to travel once the competitions resume?

Once we are fully done with this (COVID-19), I don’t think there is going to be any kind of insecurity or something like that. The point is that it (the disease) has to be gotten rid of it completely. Once we overcome this pandemic, then we should see international events being held. But even if there are a few 1000 cases, one should not take a chance.

Sportspersons donating to fight COVID-19

We recognize the magnitude of this pandemic. As sportspersons, we feel responsible to contribute to the mammoth cause.