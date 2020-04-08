STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministry, Sports Authority of India hold review meeting

Rijiju interacted with the regional centre heads of Bengaluru and Patiala to enquire about the athletes who are still training there.

Published: 08th April 2020 10:59 AM

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sports ministry had a review meeting with the all Sports Authority of India Regional Directors, other officials and coaches across the country via video-conference on Tuesday about the steps taken to monitor athletes’ fitness and health. It was headed by sports minister Kiren Rijiju, who sought updates from all the centres about the initiatives taken by the coaches and players to maintain fitness, both physical and mental, while maintaining social distancing.

Rijiju interacted with the regional centre heads of Bengaluru and Patiala to enquire about the athletes who are still training there. The athletics and weightlifting teams are in Patiala, while some athletes and the men’s and women’s hockey teams are in Bengaluru. The meeting attended by sports secretary RS Julaniya, SAI director general Sandip Pradhan and TOPS chief Rajesh Rajagopalan, however, did not discuss a date when training will resume in the SAI centres. Rijiju lauded the efforts taken by the athletes in these camps for following lockdown protocols. Through a series of tweets he said the SAI officials, coaches and the athletes are in touch with each other regarding training. The athletes are also in touch with nutritionists and trainers.

“The minister asked SAI Regional Directors and others about the efforts taken to maintain social distancing,” said Julaniya. “Athletes in Patiala and Bengaluru are in lockdown within the premises. We’ve to keep them motivated.”

The meeting was not just concentrated on the national campers. It also discussed how other athletes’ training programme is monitored. The SAI DG and TOPS chief discussed how coaches are in touch with TOPS athletes and other trainees across the country.

