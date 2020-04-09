STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign trips for athletes only in 2021

AFI looking to start practice from May & hold domestic meets later this year

Volker Herrmann

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After World Athletics suspended the qualification period for next year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from April 6, 2020 until December 1, Indian athletes will have to reboot and restart. Athletics Federation of India’s top officials and Sports Authority of India director general Sandeep Pradhan had a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out a healthy plan necessitated by the extraordinary circumstances.

It has been decided that there won’t be an exposure trip for athletes until about January next year. For now, athletes will train in India and if everything seems fine, the AFI is looking to start practicing from May, before gradually increasing the load. The decision to train, however, will depend on the sports ministry’s clearance. Even though ‘results will continue to be recorded for statistical purposes, including for world records, subject to the applicable conditions,’ AFI will not be holding any competition before September-October.

Volker Herrmann

This was revealed by AFI high-performance director Volker Herrmann who was part of the meeting attended by its president Adille Sumariwalla, chief coach Bahadur Singh, deputy chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair and chairman of planning committee Lalit Bhanot. The athletics team including sprinters, quarter-milers and throwers are in NIS Patiala. “We were hoping to get ready for events at home, at least soon after the lockdown,” said Volker. With the new qualification window, the AFI is now looking at October-November for the domestic season to begin.

“Until the end of the year, we are looking to train and compete at home. The intensity will increase by December,” he said. “By early next year, around January-February we will be hoping for training and competition stints abroad.” During this stint, the competitions abroad will not be intense. “We will compete in smaller meets.” For some athletes who were on the brink like long jumper M Sreeshankar, shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and Dutee Chand, the AFI felt it would be a little harsh. The AFI is planning to send them to World Indoor Athletics next year.

“The events will be different for different disciplines,” he said. “For quarter-milers, we will choose different competitions, for race-walking too.” The German high-performance director believed December 1 is quite late for athletics season but is hopeful athletes will peak in phases. “Once around December and later in May-June is our target,” said Volker. The AFI is looking at starting training by May or the latest by June if everything comes back to normal.

“It will take time for the athletes to get back into shape after such a long break.” Tejinder Pal’s coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon, however, is not worried. “We will prepare accordingly,” he said. “Though we are stuck in Patiala, we are maintaining fitness and core strength with body weight.”Sreeshankar’s father Murali is also taking this in his stride. “We are trying to keep his routine training as much as possible. Core and endurance, we are taking care of in our small gym at home.” He also felt December would give him more time to prepare. Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh, race-walkers KT Irfan, Bhawna Jat, steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable and the mixed 4x400m relay team have already qualified for the Games.

Volker Herrmann
Coronavirus
