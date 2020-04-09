In awe of Pankaj Advani, Geet Sethi urges world to show mental strength amid COVID-19 crisis

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: Cue sports legend Geet Sethi is spending time at home with family in Ahmedabad during the lockdown. He knows the situation is grim, but advises sportsmen to have courage in order to tide over the crisis. Keeping in touch with friends, he also says that he is in ‘awe’ of Pankaj Advani.

What makes Advani special? “He has surpassed every achievement of his predecessors and peers. He is clearly an exceptional talent. His strength is his mind. He is a realist — I use the word with huge awe and admiration — and mentally tougher than anyone I have interacted or played with. Mind makes him special,” said Sethi of the 23-time world champion.

It’s this mental toughness that Sethi thinks is the need of the hour. Not just sportsmen, but people in general have to show loads of it as the world grapples with the COVID-19 crisis.

“Mental fitness is the essence around which our lives revolve. We need to live with caution but not in fear. We should not overload our minds with negative news. I suggest watch coronavirus-related news for no more than 30 minutes a day or read about it for 30 minutes. Then shift to some other pastime, like viewing or reading. Also, beware of fake news on social media. One needs to keep the mind sharp and realistic without being paranoid and fearful in these times,” advised the six-time professional billiards world champion.

“The situation in Ahmedabad is tense. The administration is doing a good job. I am mostly on the phone and talking to friends and family. I am also chatting with friends from my school and college groups. I also walk a lot, about 10,000 steps daily. At times I play online bridge. I am also reading a wonderful book called ‘Factfulness’ which is very relevant at this time,” he revealed.

Several events in the world and in India have been cancelled or postponed. There is no clear picture when sports will begin again. “I believe sporting action around the world will not start soon. This is a never-before crisis. Each country will come up with its own rules and protocols for travel. So competitive sport will be out of the radar of organisers for the next three to four months at least, if not more,” said Sethi, who runs a travel agency in Ahmedabad.

He is impressed with the emerging talent pool in the country. “There are lots of youngsters. Srikrishna, Dhwaj Haria and Amee Kamani come to mind, but there are many more.”

6 red snooker is gaining popularity like T20 and many believe that this format is here to stay. “Yes, I think it is here to stay. It’s exciting and opens up the field,” said the 58-year-old.

Of late, many players who excel in snooker have not performed well in billiards. “It’s hard for a snooker player to become good in billiards. It’s because they are two separate and different games. You need to have a different mindset,” said Sethi.